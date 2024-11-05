Travis Kelce has been spotted in a polling station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Videos shared on social media show the Kansas City Chiefs star wearing a green sweatshirt and baseball cap.

Travis doing his civic duty today! pic.twitter.com/4FaeVVxjrF — 🏈👑 (@TayvisHaze) November 5, 2024

According to Page Six, the football tight end was seen leaving the polling station with a friend.

While Kelce never publicly endorsed any presidential candidate, USA Today has reported that he was spotted liking a post in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kelce liked the post published by the girlfriend of his manager Aaron Eanes, which endorsed Harris and Tim Walz.

Kelce's own girlfriend, Taylor Swift, famously endorsed Harris in an Instagram post of her own last September.

Her endorsement came after former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the singer was endorsing him.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift said in her Instagram post.

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she added.

Swift likewise praised Walz in her post, describing him as as someone "who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."