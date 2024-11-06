The 'KCAL' newsroom in Los Angeles is grieving the unexpected loss of Chauncy Glover, an Emmy Award-winning journalist and anchor. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news of his death on Tuesday, November 5.

He was 39.

In a statement to 'KCAL,' Glover's parents, Sherry and Robert Glover, shared their sorrow. "We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy's beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy," they said. "He was more than a son and brother — he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community."

Beyond his work in journalism, Glover's family celebrated his dedication to mentoring young men through The Chauncy Glover Project, an organization he founded after witnessing the tragic death of a teenager during an assignment in Michigan. The project aimed to empower underserved young men by helping them dress professionally and develop into "moral leaders of society," as stated on the organization's website.

The family emphasized that Glover's compassion and commitment to uplifting others were central to his legacy. "Chauncy's compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams," they wrote. "His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him."

As they mourned their loss, the family expressed gratitude for the love and memories shared by those who knew him. "While we grieve this profound loss, we are comforted by the outpouring of love and memories shared by those who knew Chauncy as the passionate, gifted soul he was," the statement continued. "He was taken from us far too soon, but his impact will be felt forever."

Glover's cause of death has not been disclosed.

A native of Montgomery, Alabama, Glover initially pursued acting, appearing in Off-Broadway productions, before transitioning to a career in motivational speaking and journalism. His reporting journey began in Columbus, Georgia, followed by stints in Jacksonville, Florida, and Detroit, Michigan, where he earned three Emmy Awards for his work.

In October 2023, Glover joined 'KCAL-9' in Los Angeles, co-anchoring evening newscasts with Pat Harvey and Suzie Suh. Reflecting on his childhood, Glover once shared, "My dad built me a little anchor desk when I was 5-years-old, and every Sunday after church I would do my little newscast. I've always been interested in reading and writing and telling stories. So, I knew this was something I wanted to do early on, and it's a passion."

Chauncy Glover will be remembered not only for his journalistic excellence but also for his dedication to inspiring and uplifting others. His untimely passing leaves a void in the lives of all who knew him.