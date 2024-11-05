Gypsy Rose Blanchard is clearing up any confusion about the identity of her unborn child's father in recent Instagram post, saying, "I feel that it's finally time to put all these theories to rest."

The pre-birth paternity test confirms Ken Urker to be her daughter's father, rather than her ex-husband, Ryan Anderson.

Blanchard continued in the caption, "There's been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we've known for sure from the beginning, here are the results showing Ken is the father," she wrote. "Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world.

Blanchard and Urker first shared that they were expecting their first child in July, after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Anderson after two years of marriage in April. Prior to taking the paternity test, there was a chance Anderson's name could have been on the birth certificate, should their divorce was not finalized by the time of the baby's birth.

The expecting parents met while she was still serving time in prison for the murder of her mother, as Urker wrote her letters as her pen pal. He proposed in 2018, though their relationship ended years prior to her 2023 prison release. At the time of her release, Blanchard was married to Anderson, whom she married while she was in prison.

"Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship," Blanchard shared during her appearance one Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files.

"We had kept a friendship for the longest time. He was in a relationship. I was with Ryan, and so we were living different lives with respect to our partners, a 'wish you the best' type of thing."

The couple also admitting that due to Blanchard's parole restrictions, Urker and Blanchard will not be able to live together after they welcome their baby.