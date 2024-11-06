Lil Tjay lit up social media when he called Adin Ross a "racist" and "culture vulture" who makes a business out of "using" people.

The rapper and singer-songwriter recorded himself in a rant, saying that when he expressed his opinion, cult-favorite streamer Ross claimed he needs to stop taking percocets — a highly addictive pain-relieving prescription drug popular in the music industry.

Lil Tjay, real name Tione Jayden Merritt — who recently dropped a new track called "Legacy" — also defended Kodak Black, who recently appeared on Kai Cenat's stream seemingly impaired by percs.

"I told Adin he a culture vulture. He told me I'm on percs," Tjay, 23, stated in his video rant wearing a perplexed look on his face. "I don't take percs. I don't take drugs," he said, shaking his head.

Lil Tjay says Adin Ross is racist for saying he’s on percs 👀 pic.twitter.com/OIGS8RCijx — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 6, 2024

"I might sip lean a little now and then but actually less than you, you f******g racist, n***a. I look like I take percs? Because I'm Black, right? I know. I sent him a voicemail about how I feel, like he's a culture vulture. He told me he's not watching that, he's watching the election... and that I need to stop taking percs."

The star continued: ​​"This is what he thinks about n****s. He just grinds his way to the top using that little face card that he got, and use n*****s. Ya'll n*****s better stay woke." The New York native went on to explain that the reason [Ross] only uses "top notch" guests is because he's using them.

"Stop looking at [Kodak Black] like he's a weirdo. No, sometimes that's how rappers act. In our society that's how we get," Tjay explained in defense of Black's reported zombie-like behavior during Kai Cenat's livestream.

Cenat addressed the comments while on his livestream — which began streaming 24/7 since Nov. 1 — saying he's "confused" and tries his best to "mind his business." After playing the rapper's video clip on stream, he denied that he was "acting weird" towards Black, maintaining that he was "genuinely confused."

"That's how we act? I'm mad confused, bro," Cenat said to his viewers, whom he nicknamed "chat" in order to speak to everyone collectively. "I don't know if he's talking about Adin. But, chat, I genuinely be minding my business, then someway, somehow, I get dragged in somewhere every single time," he told viewers in a separate X post Tuesday.

Kai Cenat responds to Lil Tjay calling him and Adin Ross “d-riders” for having famous people on stream 👀 pic.twitter.com/8t4DSnkPl0 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Black addressed fans' concerns about his health, saying, "Y'all be on all types of s**t... But I take me one perc and y'all be so f******g butt hurt."

That said, fans weren't buying the response saying they "know what drug addiction looks like," and joked that he was "acting like Eddie king off the 5 heartbeats."