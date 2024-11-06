Kodak Black took to social media to defend himself after fans voiced their concerns over the rapper's "zombied" mannerisms during Kai Cenat's recent livestream.

The mega popular streamer Cenat featured the "Roll in Peace" rapper in a stream which began relatively calm on Nov 4 as part of the streamer's month-long "Mafiathon2" — a non-stop 30-day Twitch stream airing 24/7 since it kicked off Nov 1.

Although Black — real name Bill K. Capri — started off smooth with the two discussing their interests, FIFA, and his fluency in Creole, things took a sharp turn when viewers noticed the rap star began "tweaking," as fans say.

Although the two managed to get through a rough patch during his time on camera, the rapper appeared to be disoriented through much of the stream. His awkward behavior included completely spacing out between thoughts, being unable to stand, talking to himself, and slurring his words.

Perhaps even Cenat became concerned, when at one point, the rapper stood back and showed a white pill in his hand before tossing the pill in the air and catching it with his mouth. The 27-year-old fell back onto the floor, and quickly swallowed it down with a Capri Sun.

"What the f**k was that," Cenat, 22, asked, seemingly disturbed. The streamer wore a serious demeanor, in addition to abruptly stopping the music.

"That was a glitch for the Twitch," the musician responded after a short silence. "Play the song, resume it."

On November 5, Black addressed fans' concerns, saying, "H**l no...my n****a don't even know what LSD is... Y'all be on all types of s**t... But I take me one perc and y'all be so f******g b*tt hurt."

"Ain't nothing wrong with me, facts," the rapper added.

He proceeded to explain that nobody is perfect and he doesn't need people to tell him what's best for him. When one fan commented, "That's what you call addiction," the rapper read the comment and replied, "You getting blocked."

"We know what an addiction looks like," one fan said. "Boy u was acting like Eddie king off the 5 heartbeats," another joked. "Bro need to take his health serious. See what just happened to rich homie. Smh," a concerned fan wrote. "ONE Perk Doesn't Make You Act The Way You Were Acting On That Live Stream Buddy, But Ok," a fourth stated.

The rapper has been open about drug use in the past. While denying any cocaine use, the star admitted to his addiction with prescription drugs and drinking lean, however, also revealed he's spent $350,000 on rehab, emphasizing his effort to improve for his children.

"I'm working on myself. I'm working right now, homie... I've done went to rehab by myself... Just me wanting to better myself," he told 'Rapup' in 2023.