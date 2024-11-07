Jennifer Lopez seems so done with the U.S. National Election after failing to help secure Kamala Harris' seat at The Oval Office.

J.Lo was among the Hollywood stars who openly endorsed Harris in the final days leading to the election. She even showed up at the Las Vegas rally to speak in front of supporters and urge undecided voters to make history and vote for the first woman president of the country.

However, just as the electoral votes are trickling in and with unofficial results leaning more toward Donald Trump, the "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker's holiday plans have been revealed, as though suggesting that she's eager to move on and move forward from the disastrous aftermath of the election.

In a new exclusive story for People published Wednesday, Lopez details how she plans to unwind and celebrate the holidays this year after going through a lot this 2024.

"It was a pretty intense year for me, and I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast," the 55-year-old singer-actress said.

"The holidays are such a special time for us, and they've always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories," she added.

According to J.Lo, more than the presence of her family, she longs for all of the holiday elements that bring joy to her, including the decorations, hot chocolate, music, and good food.

On top of the election, Jennifer also had it rough this year since she officially filed for divorce from actor Ben Affleck on Aug. 20 — about two years after they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Savannah, Ga. The couple listed their official date of separation as April 26, as per Page Six.