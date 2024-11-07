George Clooney is now at the receiving end of backlash from social media users who believe he is responsible for the results of the U.S. National Election.

After the intense Election Day on Tuesday, many Americans are now struggling to come to terms with the unofficial results, which see Republican candidate Donald Trump having the upper hand against the Democratic Party's pick, Kamala Harris.

The official results are still not out, but considering that Harris has already conceded, many people are now starting to vent their frustrations over what could have been a better outcome had President Joe Biden stayed in the presidential race.

On X, formerly Twitter, several users put the blame on the Hollywood actor since he was instrumental in the Democrats' decision to ditch Biden for Harris ahead of the election when he wrote an op-ed piece for the New York Times demanding Biden drop out of the race, according to the Daily Mail.

For instance, the political commentator group account altNOAA shared a Batman GIF and wrote, "Someone bring me George Clooney. We need to have a... talk."

Meanwhile, one user asked, "Has anyone noticed how George Clooney, one of the instigators of drive Biden out has been quiet?"

Someone else also shared a screenshot of the "Money Monster" star's op-ed and commented, "George Clooney chose to write this op-ed but chose not to enter the race. This is like baking a cake but baking it only halfway through."

However, some claimed that even having Biden stay in the race wasn't the best option for America, with one user writing, "I absolutely love Joe Biden, but I don't think he could have won after that debate. George Clooney's confirmation of what he observed was also a death knell because Clooney is usually perceived as having integrity."

Clooney has yet to react to the election results and the criticism he has been receiving online.