Lil Pump is a rapper who makes his support for Donald Trump unmistakable. That's especially clear after the artist went gloating around social media about Trump's win in the 2024 presidential election, with Pump calling out some fellow musicians with some very strong language in stride.

Following the nation's voting results from Tuesday (Nov. 5), former President Trump is now newly president-elect after besting Democratic nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris at the polls and surpassing the required 270 votes for the electoral college, with Trump becoming the first convicted felon to be president, as the CBC reported.

After the win, Lil Pump clearly felt emboldened to praise Trump and call out others on the internet, thanks to his allegiance, and the musician obviously had two specific high-profile artists in mind when he went on his tirade online.

"All these rappers that got paid to endorse Kamal Harris you're f--king losers you can't pay me to endorse Donald Trump," Lil Pump said on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (Nov. 6) amid a flurry of posts celebrating Trump's win. The rapper added, "I stand on what's right."

He followed that up with two unsubtle jabs: "F--k Taylor swift," he said. In another post, he added, "F--k Eminem."

Lil Pump has previously expressed his fierce support of Trump. In November 2020, Trump invited the rapper to speak at his rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as Variety reported, and Lil Pump gave his speech at the event wearing a red MAGA hat. You can see video from that event below. (Trump also mistakenly called him "Lil Pimp" at the rally.)

However, that same year, The Daily Dot reported that Lil Pump had deleted a tweet he wrote in 2016 that said "F--k Donald Trump" after it resurfaced and went viral on Twitter.

Among Lil Pump's subsequent X posts for Election Day 2024, he continued, "Thank God, Donald Trump won because if he didnt we were going to World War III."

He also wrote, "I was the only one that that stood my neck out for Donald Trump as a rapper. Everybody was bashing the f--k out of me now look," as well as, "They rigged the last selection, but this time they couldn't do it. They tried but failed now it's time to make American great again."

He also said, "Everybody was so p--sy to endorse Trump, but guess what I speak what was on my mind and I don't give a f--k."

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'