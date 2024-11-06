Bandman Kevo sparked intense backlash online after Phor from VH1's 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' shared a video of Kevo getting a tattoo of Donald Trump's face to commemorate Trump's 2024 presidential victory.

The tattoo artist captioned the post, "IM JUST THE ARTIST ... (Make America great again)," adding a nod to the controversial slogan that accompanied Trump's campaign.

In the video's caption, Phor also tagged Trump and encouraged others to "book your appointment today #dallastx #MAGA #presidenttrump #2024."

The tattoo quickly became a lightning rod for criticism, with social media users venting their frustrations and disbelief. Many ridiculed Kevo's decision, pointing out the symbolic undertones. One user, @dangerouslybeautifullydope, referenced Harriet Tubman, saying, "I freed a thousand slaves I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves." Another user, @virgo8419, remarked on the historical resonance, saying, "Slave owners used to mark their slaves all the time. Nothing new to see."

Others took direct shots at Kevo's priorities, with @tr.ina5346 noting, "He didn't even tattoo his deceased son. What a clown," with @britt_lee84 adding, "Can we stop giving clowns like this attention 🤦🏾‍♀️." The outrage wasn't limited to comments about his life choices — @kia.miaa chimed in, calling the entire move "nasty work," while @ms.stylistik_vip sarcastically mentioned, "That's a man with a BBL...what do y'all expect 🥴."

Some users mocked Kevo's perceived attempt to ingratiate himself with a figure many view as divisive. @walkerslife quipped, "Boy Trump ain't bout to give you no deals 😒," while @tanesha5350 dryly stated, "At least we'll be able to identify him."

The reactions also included humorously scathing remarks, with @thepiscessfairy summarizing the sentiment in a reference to 1977's TV series 'Roots:' "Toby be good ni**a for Massa." Others followed suit, amplifying the critique with laughing emojis and more sarcastic comments, indicating just how far the tattoo missed the mark for many.

Kevo's recent tat of Trump on his leg isn't Kevo's first.

Back in August 2023, Kevo, born Kevin Ford, tattooed Trump's infamous mugshot on his body.

He posted a video on Instagram of his new ink with the caption: "Make America rich Again or Sleepy Joe."