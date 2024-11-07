Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are getting in gear to bring back the beloved Verzuz battles amid a new distribution partnership with Twitter, now X, earlier this year.

The competitive music series turned heads when it launched during the pandemic, keeping fans everywhere entertained from their homes by inviting fan-favorite musicians out to battle the best of their discography live across social media.

The legendary producers launched the series back in 2020, receiving widespread popularity before going on hiatus amid legal troubles with their former partner, Triller, per 'AllHipHop.'

The legal gripe took place when Timbaland had to press Triller over a reported unfulfilled Verzuz agreement, as both co-creators were seeking additional compensation owed due to the company's failure to adhere to terms, per the hiphop outlet.

After much negotiating, both parties agreed to settle, which involves Triller's agreement to compensate the duo financially in the amount of $28 million in order to settle their differences.

That said, the duo are moving forward with the project, as Swizz took to his Instagram stories Wednesday, November 6, to tease their comeback. The Bronx-born DJ showed a video of the production of Verzuz merch with a caption that said: "2025 Loading....@VerzuzTV."

In addition to new merch, the duo were also excited to announce Tesla boss Elon Musk as a partner back in June.

The two stated they were "beyond thrilled to have found the best partner for Verzuz," per 'AllHipHop.' "Our goal has always been to bring Verzuz to the world which we can now do bigger than ever," Timbaland, 52, stated.

Verzuz battles took the internet by storm, bringing friends and families together across the internet to see their favorite musicians battle for the winning spot. Some of the best battles included Ashanti Vs. Keyshia Cole, Omarion Vs. Mario, and The Lox Vs. Dipset.

The platform's relaunch is set for 2025.