Kirk Frost, a cast member of 'Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,' marked a milestone anniversary with his wife, Rasheeda Frost, celebrating 25 years of marriage.

In a heartfelt social media post shared on Wednesday, November 6, Frost wrote, "Wow @rasheeda 💕💕💕 25 years of marriage is approaching plus being in the entertainment business 😩 I love you so much babe 💕💕."

"The real ones know what's up... I remember all the naysayers all the doubters everybody said we wouldn't make it now look at us," he added, with a bevy of hashtags including "#blacklove," "#upsanddowns," and "#solid." The post included numerous throwback photos of Frost and Rasheeda and their marriage certificate.

However, social media was quick to weigh in on the couple's complicated history, with many referencing Frost's past infidelity and ongoing controversies.

The Frosts' marriage, while enduring, has been far from conventional. In 2017, Frost publicly admitted on the VH1 show to cheating on Rasheeda with Jasmine Bleu Washington, a former stripper, and fathering a child outside of their marriage.

Despite the betrayal, Rasheeda chose to remain in the relationship, a decision that continues to spark debate among fans.

Social media erupted with responses to Frost's post. While some praised Rasheeda, 48, for her strength, others criticized her decision to stay. One commenter wrote, "25 years of embarrassment is more like it 😂😂," while another added, "Rasheeda BEEN a single mother... just in a marriage. Which is EVEN TF WORSE😭🫤." Others called out Frost directly, with one user saying, "Where was the certificate when you was diggin in Jasmine's guts and made a baby........."

Supporters of the couple urged others to allow them to celebrate their anniversary in peace. "Y'all just let them enjoy. She's been through enough & he's been IN enough.. 🏃🏾‍♂️," one user commented humorously. Another defended Rasheeda, stating, "She's happily married with a wonderful family while y'all are lonely single moms at best."

Despite the critiques, both Frost, 55, and Rasheeda continue to present a united front. Over the years, Rasheeda has addressed her decision to stay in the marriage, emphasizing forgiveness and rebuilding trust. However, for many fans, the scars of public betrayals remain hard to overlook.