Shannon Sharpe detailed some chaotic experiences which led him from ever casually sleeping at women's houses.

During the latest episode of 'Club Shay Shay,' the host spoke candidly about some extreme situations he found himself in when spending time with women at their homes — one of which could have cost him his life.

The episode, which was posted to YouTube Wednesday, November 6, featured hilarious comedian Karlous Miller who discussed everything from his early life to his journey in becoming a popular comedian in his generation.

The former NFL star turned host explained an instance where a woman invited him back to her home, to which he agreed. Upon arrival, he began to get comfortable by removing his jewelry and relaxing. "By this time, I see the door handle turning," Sharpe, 56, said suspiciously.

"What's going on?" Sharpe recalled asking. "By this time the door swings open — dude got that choppa.' I said, 'Lord have mercy.' I said, 'My man, this your people?' he said, 'Yeah, two years.' I said, 'Oh Lord.' "

Sharpe explained that he apologized for coming between the two before heading out, although in a shocking occurrence, the woman he was visiting ran after him before jumping into his vehicle and leaving with him.

In another incident, the host explained that he had just been drafted into the NFL at 21 years old when he found himself in a similar situation, although the woman claimed she "wasn't seeing anybody."

The man kicked through the door, but luckily the man — who Sharpe said he knew to "have bodies on his resume" — was a fan of the football player, telling him he was so proud of him and didn't have a problem with him. "He said, 'But I'm tired of this b***h lying!' " Sharpe recalled the man saying.

"I'm putting my shoes on, I said 'Me too,' " he laughed. "The last time when the dude pulled the choppa on me was '93. I have not closed my eyes at a woman's house since," he added.

The former Denver Broncos star — who has never been married — is allegedly said to be dating a woman named Michelle. However fans are still skeptical about the relationship as comments under his Instagram thread show users asking who she is.