Shawn Mendes stepped out with a male friend this week after finally addressing his sexuality last month.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter stepped out with one of his bandmates named Mike Sabath, 22, for a trip to Earth Bar in West Hollywood.

Photos published by the Daily Mail showed Mendes enjoying the moment by ditching his slippers and sitting barefoot on the sidewalk as Sabath stood beside him.

The two appeared to be drinking smoothies when they were snapped by the paparazzi, and Mike, who co-wrote and co-produced Shawn's new album, even looked directly at the camera at one point.

One photo showed Sabath finally joining Mendes by sitting next to him as the latter finished his drink.

The sighting comes a few weeks after the three-time Grammy nominee opened up about his sexuality during a show in Morrison, Colorado.

"There's this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it so long, which is kind of silly because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it's so hard to just put into boxes," Shawn told the crowd at Red Rocks Amphitheatre while introducing his new song "The Mountain."

"The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I'm just figuring it out like everyone," he added.

For years, Mendes has been plagued by rumors claiming he's gay. In December 2020, he addressed those rumors during an appearance in Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast.

"Everyone's been calling me gay since I was 15 years old. I'm not gay and I'm like, 'What does that mean?' I had these problems with the way my voice sounded. I'm like, 'How do I sit?' I'm always first to cross my legs and sit with a position of this feminine style and I really suffered with that s--t."