Pharrell Williams is cracking down on counterfeiters. The music and fashion mogul's Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) brand filed a $14 million lawsuit against Spreadshirt, accusing the Germany-based platform of enabling the sale of knockoff merchandise that mimics BBC's trademarked designs.

The suit, filed in Nevada federal court, claims Spreadshirt provided the means for third-party sellers to upload unlicensed versions of BBC and Ice Cream designs, then handled the printing, shipping, and packaging under its own infrastructure. Despite presenting itself as a neutral third party, Williams' team argues that Spreadshirt was far more involved.

Not Just a Marketplace

Court documents, first reported by AllHipHop, accuse Spreadshirt of camouflaging its role behind generic "white-label" packaging, effectively distancing itself from the counterfeit operation. In a statement included in the filing, Williams' attorney Richard J. Pocker said, "[Spreadshirt's] conduct continues unabated, and the manufacture, publishing, advertising for sale and sales of counterfeit and infringing products persist."

He added that the lawsuit was brought to "put a stop to this ongoing unlawful conduct and to hold [Spreadshirt] accountable for their actions."

The complaint also asserts that the fake merchandise causes "harm" to BBC's reputation and brand identity, something Williams has spent two decades building alongside co-founder and Japanese designer Nigo.

Read more: Pharrell Confronted By PETA Activist Over Use Of Animal Skins At Toronto Film Festival

BBC's Legacy

BBC (Billionaire Boys Club) was launched in 2003 and rose to prominence for its skate culture, hip-hop, and luxury influences. Its sub-brands, ICECREAM and Billionaire Girls Club, translated that vision into wild prints and cross-cultural appeal. BBC has established itself as a staple in the streetwear industry, having been supported by personalities such as artists, athletes, and fashion icons.

While Pharrell is addressing legal battles in court, he's also making waves creatively. The producer is currently involved in The Clipse's upcoming reunion album, "Let God Sort Them Out," set for release on July 11. Previews of the album played during Louis Vuitton's latest runway show, where both Pusha T and No Malice made appearances.