The new movie Queer starring Daniel Craig won't be playing at this year's Mubi Fest in Istanbul, and indeed the entire 2024 film festival organized by the arthouse streaming platform has been canceled outright, all over censorship concerns from the local government that have reportedly prevented the LGBTQ+ themed film's screening from proceeding there.

The movie was due to open the planned four-day film festival this week. But only hours before the event was set to begin in the Kadıköy region of the city on Thursday (Nov. 7), Mubi -- the parent company operates its namesake multi-location film festival that started in 2023 and showcases new films from across cinematic genres -- announced that the festival had been canceled.

So what exactly happened and why won't Queer be playing at Mubi Fest? In fact, why did the whole entire film festival get canceled? Mubi has provided us with some answers, but they perhaps raise just as many questions about the city's censorship laws and why the movie can't be shown there.

"Hours before the start of Mubi Fest Istanbul 2024," Mubi Turkey explained in a statement posted in Turkish on its Instagram page Thursday, "which took months to prepare and was sold out days ago, we regretted to learn that the screening of Queer, which was part of the festival program and which was also the opening film, has been banned." (as translated by Deadline Hollywood)

The statement explained, "The decision states that the movie is banned because it contains provocative content that would endanger the peace of the society and that the ban would be implemented for security reasons."

Mubi added in the message, "We believe this ban is an intervention that restricts art and freedom of expression... This ban takes not just one movie away but also the meaning and purpose of the entire festival. Mubi wants to take the stance that our audience expects from us and we regret to inform you that we have taken the decision to cancel the entire Mubi Fest Istanbul."

Queer, based on the 1985 novella of the same name by countercultural icon William S. Burroughs, follows Craig as the main character of Burroughs's protagonist, Lee, after he flees a drug bust and lands in New Orleans only to become infatuated with a discharged Navy sailor named Allerton, portrayed by Drew Starkey. The y Luca Guadagnino-directed film also stars Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henry Zagam and Drew Droege.