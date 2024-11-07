Halle Bailey has deactivated her social media accounts after backlash she received regarding DDG and Halo's appearance on Kai Cenat's livestream.

Cenat, 22, is knee deep into his mega livestream, "Mafiathon2" — a non-stop 30-day Twitch stream airing 24/7 since it kicked off Nov 1. Rapper DDG appeared as a guest along with his baby, Halo — which didn't go over well with his super star ex-girlfriend, Bailey.

DDG, real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., appeared on the stream wearing all black, along with his baby, who was nestled in a Balenciaga crossbody bag. Cenat met the child and got to hold him for some time before the two continued the stream.

'Music Times' reported shortly after their appearance, 'The Little Mermaid' star began commenting about the visit which she claims she was not informed about. That said, fans didn't quite give her the response she may have been expecting, seemingly prompting her to deactivate both her X account and Instagram.

Halle Bailey has deactivated her X/Twitter account after getting mean response to her tweet about being upset with DDG taking their son Halo to Kai Cenat stream. 👀 pic.twitter.com/JMGOcwWSfw — Z-DRAGON (@IBZDRAGON) November 7, 2024

"Hi everyone. Just so you know I am out of town and I don't approve of my baby being on a livestream tonight. I wasn't told or notified I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn't notified especially when I am out of town," the 24-year-old wrote.

"As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, these are boundaries that I wish to be respected. Nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap," the star added.

Despise speaking honestly, social media clapped back quickly, calling out the irony in her being upset about "millions of people" while promoting Halo in on her own social media, another who said, "She got the attention she wanted," and others who said now that Trump is president, there's other things to talk about.

Following a slew of fan backlash, Bailey's account appears to have been suspended. On the other hand, DDG seems to be unbothered. The rapper still took to social media to thank the cult-favorite streamer for the gifts given to him during the appearance.

W gifts 🖤 me & halo appreciate it bro @KaiCenat pic.twitter.com/DBGot4NQp8 — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) November 7, 2024

"W gifts me & halo appreciate it bro @KaiCenat," the 27-year-old wrote, before attaching a photo of what appears to be baby toys, teddy bears, diapers, a Fortnite game, and other items nestled in gift bags.

Halle Bailey and DDG called it quits on their relationship shortly after the birth of their first child, Halo, who was born December of last year. The duo announced their breakup on Instagram in October 2023 after two years together.