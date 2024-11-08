A popular YouTuber beloved for his love of cars, Andre Beadle, known as 1Stockf30, died in a fatal car crash in New York City.

He was 25.

Fans are mourning the motorist who was known for his thrilling and exciting content surrounding fast cars.

The YouTube star passed away after a tragic car accident on Wednesday, November 6, where he crashed on New York's Nassau expressway near exit three in Queens.

Authorities determined that the 25-year-old — who was allegedly speeding in his 2023 BMW sedan — lost control while flying down the road. Officers at the scene determined that he "veered to the right," per 'CBS News,' before colliding with a metal pole.

Reports say the driver's vehicle bounced off the pole, traveled across the eastbound lanes, and crashed into the left shoulder.

"This caused the vehicle to veer back across the eastbound lanes to the left shoulder, ejecting the operator from the vehicle," police stated, per the news outlet.

The tragedy surrounding the beloved car enthusiast continues to spark concerns regarding street racing and illegal car meets. That said, his brother claimed he mostly focused on driving on tracks.

"He crashed on a track a couple months ago, and then it was a pretty bad accident, too. But the barriers and all that, he had a helmet and all that, saved him. But this one, just, I don't know," Alico Beadle said, per 'CBS News.'

Read more: Former NFL Player Turned Celebrity Chef Tobias Dorzon Shot in Vicious Ambush Robbery

"He loved cars. He talked about cars every day. That's what he do: Cars, cars, cars," Beadle's mother Everith McCray said, per the news outlet.

Emergency medical responders rushed the car-enthusiast — who goes by @1stockf30 on social media — to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead.

According to his Instagram page, fans are being invited to "release balloons" and "celebrate life with the young legend and trendsetter #1stockf30." The heartfelt event is due to take place at Haffen Park on November 8.