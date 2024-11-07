Paul Mescal Lookalike Competition in Dublin Crowns an Impressive Winner -- Short Shorts and All
Following the absolute mayhem of the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in Manhattan's Washington Square Park last month, many other celebrity lookalike competitions have spawned across the globe, including yesterday's competition for Paul Mescal in Dublin, Ireland.
Held in Smithfield Square in Dublin, dozens of attendees showed up claiming to look the most like the Emmy-nominated actor. Many competitors arrived wearing Mescal's signature tiny running shorts, hoping to intensify the resemblance. Though Mescal was in Dublin during the time of the competition, he did not stop to visit the festivities, unlike Chalamet.
The contest did fortunately end with a winner, a young man named Jack Wall O'Reilly from Kildare, who was dubbed Middle Aisle Mescal. He took home his choice of 20 euros or three pints as a prize. O'Reilly claimed he would use the prize money at Lidl, a European equivalent of Cosco.
While Mescal's luckily went smoothly, Chalamet's lookalike contest ended in utter chaos when the Academy Award nominee unexpectedly showed up to the frantic scene. NYPD detained four participants for disorderly conduct as participants swarmed the real Chalamet. At the end of the event, 21-year-old Miles Mitchell won the contest dressed as Wonka, walking away with a $50 cash prize. The contest organizers were ultimately issued a $500 fine for holding an "unpermitted costume contest."
Flyers have also begun appearing around New York for a Zayn Malik lookalike contest, slated to be held at Maria Hernandez Park on November 17th.