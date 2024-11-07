Following the absolute mayhem of the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in Manhattan's Washington Square Park last month, many other celebrity lookalike competitions have spawned across the globe, including yesterday's competition for Paul Mescal in Dublin, Ireland.

A Paul Mescal lookalike contest took place in Dublin today.



(🎥: @TodayFM) pic.twitter.com/qyARZ323l3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2024

the fact paul mescal was in dublin the same day of his lookalike contest. he should’ve pulled a timothée and gone. pic.twitter.com/IxofRDjH5D https://t.co/1VZouUN9kS — caro ⭐️ (@stylesgala) November 7, 2024

seismologists wonder why the paul mescal lookalike contest was the epicenter of a magnitude ten earthquake pic.twitter.com/NNu8iSf2bd — caro ⭐️ (@stylesgala) November 7, 2024

Held in Smithfield Square in Dublin, dozens of attendees showed up claiming to look the most like the Emmy-nominated actor. Many competitors arrived wearing Mescal's signature tiny running shorts, hoping to intensify the resemblance. Though Mescal was in Dublin during the time of the competition, he did not stop to visit the festivities, unlike Chalamet.

The contest did fortunately end with a winner, a young man named Jack Wall O'Reilly from Kildare, who was dubbed Middle Aisle Mescal. He took home his choice of 20 euros or three pints as a prize. O'Reilly claimed he would use the prize money at Lidl, a European equivalent of Cosco.

The Paul Mescal look alike contest has a winner! pic.twitter.com/GceP0BPhxw — Light House Cinema (@LightHouseD7) November 7, 2024

While Mescal's luckily went smoothly, Chalamet's lookalike contest ended in utter chaos when the Academy Award nominee unexpectedly showed up to the frantic scene. NYPD detained four participants for disorderly conduct as participants swarmed the real Chalamet. At the end of the event, 21-year-old Miles Mitchell won the contest dressed as Wonka, walking away with a $50 cash prize. The contest organizers were ultimately issued a $500 fine for holding an "unpermitted costume contest."

Flyers have also begun appearing around New York for a Zayn Malik lookalike contest, slated to be held at Maria Hernandez Park on November 17th.