British supermodel Georgina Cooper, a prominent figure of the 1990s "Cool Britannia" era and close friend of Kate Moss, has reportedly died.

She was 46.

Cooper died on the Greek island of Kos, where she had been vacationing with her husband, Nigel, just months after their wedding.

Tributes have poured in from notable figures in the fashion world.

Jade Parfitt, Erin O'Connor, Jodie Kidd, and Helena Christensen have all expressed their shock and sadness. Christensen described Cooper as a "ray of light" whose contributions to the industry were monumental. Her former agent, Dean Goodman, revealed, "She loved Greece and told me that she was going back with her new husband - but she has tragically died there a fortnight ago. Georgina had been unwell during Covid and had developed some health problems... Everybody is devastated. She was a genuine superstar."

Cooper began modeling at the age of 13 and gained prominence after appearing in a Bon Jovi music video at 15. She became known as London's "original gap-toothed girl" and graced the covers of prestigious magazines like 'US Vogue' and 'The Face.' A muse for iconic photographer Corinne Day, Cooper also walked for top fashion houses including Alexander McQueen, Armani, and Versace.

Parfitt shared her devastation, describing Cooper as "riotous fun" who was "always laughing and being naughty in all the best ways." She added: "Her achievements in the industry were huge."

Cooper's dedication to her son, Sonny, led her to step back from modeling. She later said, "I just couldn't bear to leave him alone and I wanted to be there for him."

Cooper's recent years were marked by charity work, particularly for liver and lung illnesses. Erin O'Connor also shared a heartfelt tribute, stating, "You were an incredibly kind and funny human-being, Georgina... You will never be forgotten. Phenomenal woman, wife, daughter, mum, and friend."

Her loss is a significant blow to the fashion world and her loved ones, as Cooper is remembered for her spirit, talent, and the warmth she brought to those around her.