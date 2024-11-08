Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, known for his role as The Mountain on 'Game of Thrones,' and his wife Kelsey Henson marked a year of grieving their baby girl, Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir, in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, Nov. 8.

The couple lost Grace at 21 weeks of pregnancy, an event that forever changed their lives.

Reflecting on the anniversary, Björnsson and Henson wrote, "One year. 365 days have passed since your day of birth. 366 days have passed since we learned of your death in my womb. One year, 365 days, without you here, with us." They went on to express the deep sorrow of missing the milestones their daughter never had the chance to experience. "You didn't get to feel the comfort of my arms or breast... So many firsts that we will be missing for the entirety of our lives."

The couple shared that their grief, though immense, serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of speaking about pregnancy loss.

"At the end of this life, we all die, some die earlier than others, some die before they get to take their first breath," they wrote.

"I invite you today to share this post to your story for my daughter's birthday, helping to reduce the stigma of miscarriage/late miscarriage/still birth/tmfr/and infant death," the tribute continued. "If this post makes you uncomfortable then I ask you, to ask yourself, how do you think it feels for us, the 1 in 4, whose reality this is?"

Last November, Björnsson and Henson shared their devastating news in another emotional Instagram post. "It is with great sorrow that we announce the birth of our daughter, Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir, born Nov. 8th at 21 1/2 weeks gestation. After a noticeable decrease in movement, we found out her heart had stopped beating," they wrote, accompanied by photos of their brief time with Grace.

They described their pain as indescribable but also acknowledged the overwhelming love they felt for their daughter. "The grief we feel will be with us forever but so will the love. All of our hopes and dreams for her have been taken away from us but I know I will be with her again. Her spirit lives on through us and her siblings."

Björnsson and Henson, who are also parents to 4-year-old Stormur, continue to honor Grace's memory while advocating for awareness and compassion for others experiencing similar losses.