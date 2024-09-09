It appears Sean "Diddy" Combs is looking forward to moving on.

The disgraced music producer has reportedly listed his California estate for $61 million, according to a source at 'Page Six.'

Per the media outlet, there had been secret talks of the Bad Boy Entertainment boss silently working to put the lofty home up for sale. However, the site confirmed the listing as of Sunday. Sources claimed they aren't surprised the 54-year-old is parting ways with the 13,000 square foot property considering "the recent controversy surrounding the hip-hop mogul."

The property — located in the "Platinum Triangle of Los Angeles" — was raided by Homeland Security in March.

Diddy's home also happens to be located in a wealthy neighborhood many know as "Billionaires Row." The stretch includes the homes of Kylie Jenner, tech moguls Evan Spiegel and Sean Parker, musicians Irving Azoff and Jimmy Iovine, legendary fashion icon Alexandra Von Furstenberg, and the legendary Playboy Mansion, per the media outlet.

"A grand cobblestone driveway leads to the completely remodeled estate, which features classic European design elements. The property boasts a luxurious paneled entry foyer with a sweeping staircase bathed in natural light, along with a large living room, formal dining room, wine cellar, office, and a gourmet kitchen with a family room and separate catering kitchen," the description of the home states in part.

The home is also said to have a "state-of-the-art theater that seats 35 guests," plus "a two-story guest house" with a large gym, recording studio, and additional guest bedrooms.

In 2014, Diddy purchased the home for $39 million.

Federal agents swarmed the New York rapper's property following allegations of sexual assault, rape, and sex trafficking — which Combs called a "witch-hunt." Despite his slew of recent lawsuits this year, the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper has not been charged with any crime and has maintained his innocence. Per 'Fox News Digital' sources, the mansion's sale "has nothing to do with any civil litigation or investigation."

A 'Page Six' insider claimed the Harlem native established his primary home on Star Island in Miami "now that his children are grown." They added how "the empty nester has decided to sell the property, marking a significant moment in LA real estate."