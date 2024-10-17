DDG has scrapped his ill-received BBL giveaway alongside Beverly-Hills' cosmetic practitioner, Dr. Dorfman, following fierce backlash on social media.

The YouTube vlogger offered to enhance two lucky ladies' backsides.

The backlash on social media was swift and loud, riddled with fans slamming the musician, and asking why he wouldn't do something more meaningful, especially with the upcoming holiday season, reminding him about homeless shelters and his promotion of an unhealthy body image.

"I'm linking with Dr. Dorfman to giveaway two BBLS," DDG originally announced. "Before we get into it I know BBLs are a big commitment, so I want you to explain to them exactly what we're doing."

u right. i cancelled it. who want they tuition paid? https://t.co/sqxsR8XhRG — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) October 15, 2024

DDG, real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., asked all of his female fans interested in the giveaway to send a video explaining why they feel they should win the procedure. He shared how he would announce the winner in two weeks and bring them in for a consultation.

Despite the rapper and Dr. Dorfman taking the time to introduce the giveaway and explain the process, fans simply weren't buying the "non-surgical" beauty enhancement offer. "The holidays are coming up, you could have done something way better. A BBL? What is wrong with you," one fan unapologetically quipped.

"Give away some money to a homeless shelter or sum not this [...]," a second fan poked.

But one fan in particular caught his attention, prompting him to make a change of direction in his offer. "Nooooo DDG!! Pay off somebody's student loans instead," she suggested. The 27-year-old agreed.

"U right. I canceled it. Who want they tuition paid?" the father of one simply asked.

"Yesssss!! thank you so much," CrystalClearDestiny replied. "You changing people's lives with a tweet, love to see it blessings to you," a second fan responded. "That's real," a third applauded.

In other DDG news, he recently ranted on social media regarding the breakup between him and his child's mother, Halle Bailey, in a lengthy Instagram post.

Per 'ENSTARZ,' Bailey, 24, and the "Hood Melody" artist officially called it quits after two years of dating. He revealed via his Instagram Story that the two made the decision to split after "much reflection and heartfelt conversations" on October 3.

The two share one child together, Halo, who was born in December 2023.