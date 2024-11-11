Michael Strahan shared a message online after causing massive controversy one day before Veterans Day.

FOX honored the men and women who are serving in the Armed Forces during its NFL pre-game broadcast on Sunday, November 10. The 'FOX NFL Sunday' broadcast was filmed on an aircraft carrier and was surrounded by U.S. military from Naval Base San Diego.

During the singing of 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' Strahan's fellow sports commentators; Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Rob Gronkowski, and Jay Glazer, had all placed their hand over their heart, except for the former New York Giants athlete.

Strahan, 52, instead stood with his hands folded in front of him.

Michael Strahan accused of 'disrespecting' national anthem on FOX NFL Sunday https://t.co/8aZrn01y9k pic.twitter.com/A0825HLq3c — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) November 10, 2024

Read more: Isabella Strahan Celebrates 20th Birthday at Disneyland With Dad Michael Strahan Amid Cancer Battle

On Monday, November 11, the 'Good Morning America' anchor took to Instagram to honor his "hero" father. His post included two photos; one of his father wearing his military uniform and a snapshot of him smiling while standing next to a woman.

"Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day. Your selfless service is beyond measure. This is my hero, it is also my father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr. He served for 23 years in the army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division," he penned in the caption.

He added: "Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You." He concluded his post with "#VeteransDay."

Viewers called out Strahan, who played in the NFL from 1992-2007, with one writing how they "couldn't believe what I saw as you stood there with your hands clasped in front of you." Another penned: "How disrespectful to all of those men and women who were there and looking at you."

Another described how they were "disappointed" in the Houston, Texas, native, while a fourth wrote how he could "Feel how you may, but disrespecting soldiers is unacceptable."

Others defended the father of four, with one writing on X, formerly Twitter, how he's the "son of a Retired MAJ! I'm sure he has more respect for this country than you ever will!"

"I'm going to defend @michaelstrahan here," another X user began. "He stood very respectfully as he was no doubt taught to do by his father. Strahan has shared many times over his respect for veterans."

Read more: Isabella Strahan Celebrates With A Gold Crown After Completing Chemotherapy For Cancer

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has yet to directly address the backlash.