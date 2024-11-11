Martin Scorsese gave fans a glimpse of his comedic side when he hilariously narrated his daughter Francesca Scorsese's TikTok makeup routine.

In the near two-minute video, the 81-year-old director tried to make sense of his daughter's beauty steps, delivering commentary that left viewers in stitches.

"She's painting her face," Scorsese remarked as Francesca applied concealer under her eyes and around her nose. When she blended it in with a sponge, he added, "It looks like clown face. Patting, a great deal of patting going on." His bewilderment continued as Francesca brushed her eyebrows. "Oh? That's for eyebrows?" he asked. "Oh look, she's darkening them. I don't know if she needs to do that."

Things escalated when Francesca curled her lashes, causing visible concern from her father. "Ah, my god, she's taking her eye out! Oh my god, stop that. Oh my god," he exclaimed. Francesca, laughing, responded to her father's critique when lining her lips: "You told me I did too much." Scorsese, looking overwhelmed, replied, "Yeah, that is too much, I'm afraid."

Toward the end of the routine, Francesca applied Fenty Beauty lip gloss, but her father was unconvinced.

"That, you can't fool me, is nail polish," he quipped. The video concluded with Scorsese shaking his head, saying, "You kids are crazy. I swear."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: (L-R) Francesca Scorsese and Martin Scorsese attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Francesca, who shares her father's humor on TikTok, is no stranger to creating viral content.

The NYU Tisch School grad frequently includes her father in videos and has appeared in some of his films, including 'Hugo' and 'The Departed.' Fans on TikTok praised the director's appearance, with one jokingly commenting, "Your dad's funny, he should make movies."

Another added, "Seeing Martin Scorsese on TikTok will literally never get old."

