Tony McFarr's cause of death has been revealed.

McFarr was a Hollywood stunt double who worked as Chris Pratt's stand-in in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise. Tragically, McFarr died on May 13. His body was found in his home just outside Orlando, already beginning to break down.

He was 47.

According to 'TMZ,' the performer's death was caused by a heart issue. The Orange County Medical Examiner declared that his death came about due to an irregular heartbeat which was caused by an issue with the stunt double's heart valves. Both chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and alcohol poisoning were factors in the actor's early death.

It is suspected that the heart condition was a result of prolonged heavy drinking which caused acute alcohol poisoning. When his body was examined, McFarr was found with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.29.

Per the outlet, his mother Donna said she was shocked by the news, and no one at the time knew how the tragedy had come about. She said her son was active and healthy.

Actor Chris Pratt posted on his Instagram Story kind words to remember his working partner by.

He wrote, "Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I'll never forget his toughness. I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head - he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud."

Pratt, 45, called McFarr "a gentleman and professional. He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."

McFarr's stunt career began in 2011 when he worked on the Fox series 'Bones.' He went on to perform stunts in 'Teen Wolf,' 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 1,' and 'Furious 7,' amongst others.

Tony McFarr is survived by his parents, his sister, and his daughter.