Haliey Welch, a.k.a. "Hawk Tuah Girl," has finally revealed the identity of her boyfriend.

The internet celebrity had previously only referred to her other half as "Pookie" on her Talk Tuah podcast, sparking speculation of who her boyfriend might be. On the Nov. 12 episode of the podcast, her paramour, whose name is Kelby Blackwell, joined and clarified some information about himself.

Explaining why his identity was kept secret until now, Blackwell explained that he initially wanted to stay out of the limelight because he "liked [his] little small town life." He revealed that his romance with Welch began last year, well before she became a celebrity. However, they didn't make things official until October.

Welch asked Blackwell to share his reaction to her viral "Hawk Tuah" video. He recalled the moment he first watched the clip. "I didn't know what to say," he admitted. "I just know that I woke up one morning to a Snapchat from you that said, 'You're gonna see something this morning that you probably don't want to see. Just disregard it.' And then I opened up my TikTok and there it was, all over the place."

He also set the record straight on his profession. While Welch had previously said he works as a "pipe layer," Blackwell noted he's a "plumber for the local 572." He confirmed, "But I am not a pipe layer." Welch clarified why she thought so, saying, "He's always talking about pipes so I just kind of assumed."

In addition to unveiling her Pookie, Welch unveiled her own dating app, Pookie Tools. It isn't anything like Tinder or Hinge. Instead, with Pookie Tools, Welch shares her insights on how to find everlasting romance.

"I'm giving y'all my new cheat codes for navigating dating with confidence—no swiping, just smart tools to help you connect better to find your own 'Pookie' and hopefully love them forever!," she said in a statement shared with People magazine.

The app offers personalized suggestions "to help keep conversations engaging and authentic," suggestions for replies "that make responding easier and more thoughtful," the ability to "see compatibility based on zodiac signs to spark interesting connections," outfit suggestions tailored for "any dating occasion," profile enhancement tips that "optimize your dating profile with AI-powered suggestions for better appeal," conversation prompts to "help you break the ice" and more.

Pookie Tools also helps you vet your potential dates, with a height detector and baldness predictor to avoid any surprises. The app is available through subscription, with the option of weekly and yearly plans.

