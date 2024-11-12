Oprah Winfrey has recently made headlines following a report from the Washington Examiner that claimed that Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, was paid $1.5 million to host a celebrity town hall on behalf of Kamala Harris in September.

Winfrey denied the allegations to TMZ, saying "Not true. I was paid nothing, ever." She also declined to comment on Donald Trump winning the election.

Her response elicited a social media dialogue, as many shared their input on the matter via Instagram. "People more worried about who spoke and danced at a rally compared to open endorsements of systematic racism and hate speech. We are doomed," one user wrote. "Meanwhile Elon Musk not required to explain his sweepstakes," said another.

When Instagram user @Idiaogala commented, "Y'all thinking Oprah's support can be bought is beyond me," Winfrey took the comment as an opportunity to further clarify the allegations.

She wrote: "Thank you so much for saying this. I want to high-five you and give you a hug. Usually I am reluctant to respond to rumors in general, but these days I realize that if you don't stop a lie, it just gets bigger. I was not paid a dime."

Read more: Ina Garten Remembers Getting Smacked By Oprah Twice While Accepting Matrix Award in 2010

Winfrey continued, "My time and energy was my way of supporting the campaign. For the live-streaming event in September, my production company Harpo was asked to bring in set design, lights, cameras, microphones, crew, producers, and every other item necessary (including the benches and chairs we sat on to put on a live production. I did not take any personal fee. However the people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story."

Remarks report that Harris' campaign ended up $20 million in debt, after raising over $1 billion. Some alleged bills include $1,000,000 to Oprah, $20,000,000 in concerts, $4,000,000 from influencers, and $100,000 to build an identical Call Her Daddy set when Harris was interviewed by host Alex Cooper.