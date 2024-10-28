Ina Garten recalled a story where Oprah Winfrey jokingly slapped her, and fans on social media are having mixed opinions.

During an interview with 'Radio Cherry Bombe,' the celebrity chef recounted a surprising moment with Winfrey at the 2010 Matrix Awards.

Garten remembered that Winfrey smacked her on the arm two times when she was being honored at the Matrix Awards over a decade ago. In the podcast interview, Garten remarked that she carries the emotional impact of this event with her to this day.

After giving her acceptance speech, where she mentioned feeling "really lucky" in her career, Garten returned to her seat. That's when Winfrey — according to Garten — playfully "smacked" her arm, saying, "You make your own luck." When Garten continued emphasizing her good fortune, the iconic talk show host reportedly gave her a second playful tap.

Some fans expressed surprise at Garten's story, while others interpreted it in good humor. One commenter exclaimed, "Not OPRAH WINFREY assaulting someone." Another fan voiced frustration, writing, "I used to Like Oprah. Now it's like Go the freaken away." While some criticized Winfrey's alleged behavior, others defended it as harmless fun.

A supporter remarked, "What is Ina drinking....its was probably - it's okay type of a gesture.....e.g.take it easy tap." Another similarly echoed, "All the commenters commenting when they didn't read the article. People Magazine knows how to click bait the illiterate. LOL!"

During her cover story with 'PEOPLE,' the 76-year-old reflected that Winfrey, 70, had actually made a good point in this moment. She shared with the outlet, "Many years later when I was writing this memoir, I thought, 'She was kind of right.' I had done the work. I have to give her credit. She was right. I had always felt like I was really lucky, and in looking back and connecting the dots by writing a memoir, I realized I'd actually done a lot of work to be ready."

The New York native went so far as to title her memoir, 'Be Ready When Luck Happens.'