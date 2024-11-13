After Skai Jackson officially announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, Nov. 12, she's now defending her baby's father's reported posts slamming her online.

The actress was spotted sporting her baby bump, giving a simple announcement of the news to the world after many speculated she was with-child.

However, shortly after the news of her pregnancy became public, a screenshot obtained by 'TMZ' says that the baby's father is not happy about the pregnancy.

Facebook user Yerkky Yerkky, the New York native's alleged child's father, shared that he is not happy with her pregnancy, calling Jackson a "dumb a*s Disney Chanel b---h."

"On wopp im salty i got this dumb a-s Disney Chanel b---h pregnant I hate this h-e," the post read, according to 'TMZ.'

However, the post seems to be a simple misunderstanding. Jackson and her mother, Kiya Cole, took to the comments section of the post where they claimed that his account had been hacked.

The identity of the baby's father has still yet to be revealed publicly.

Last month, speculation grew that Jackson was pregnant when she was spotted walking through a parking lot in Los Angeles. Her protruding belly seemingly confirmed the pregnancy rumors that had been circulating at the time.

Earlier in the year, Jackson was involved in a domestic dispute between her and her boyfriend. Authorities were called to the scene and both parties denied that anything physical had happened between them, saying they were happily engaged and expecting a baby together.

However, footage showed that Jackson had pushed her boyfriend multiple times. As a result, she was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery and was released a few hours later. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office declined to file charges and dropped the case against her.

Jackson has not addressed the altercation publicly.

