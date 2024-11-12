Skai Jackson has announced that she's going to be a mother!

The 22-year-old former Disney child star gave a statement to 'PEOPLE,' after revealing that she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, whose identity has been left under wraps.

The former 'Sheroes' star has been consulting with her mother, Kiya Cole — who raised her as a single mother — and is sending a message to fans, maintaining that they can achieve "anything" they want to do in life.

"I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!" Jackson told the outlet in an exclusive statement.

Jackson has said she looks up to her mother, crediting her for the empowerment that she was raised with, maintaining that she gave her the confidence to be a strong woman.

"[My mom] always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in and fight for what is right," she told the media outlet February last year. "I thank her for that because without her, I probably wouldn't have a lot of the confidence that I do now."

Now with child, the young actress has previously discussed being a role model, saying the position comes with "a lot of pressure," going on to express that "At the end of the day, I look at myself as the regular person that people just happen to like or enjoy."

"It's very important for me to put out the right message, be positive at all times and give my fans great advice. Let them know that anything that they want to do in life, they can achieve it," she added, according to the outlet.

Despite the star's relationship largely flying under the radar, fans suspect they might be onto who the secret guy might be, as the star and a male cohort were spotted seemingly having a tense discussion earlier this month.

'ENSTARZ' reported back in August that the actress was arrested for domestic battery after a public fight she had with an unnamed man. Whether or not he's the same man, remains unknown.