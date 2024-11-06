Michael Jackson was indeed bad... really, really, bad.

According to Wack 100, Michael Jackson fought Tupac Shakur in defense of Quincy Jones' elder daughter, Kidada Jones, who was dating the West Cost rapper.

Wack 100, real name Cash Jones, explained the alleged altercation between the late music artists on the 'Geddy Radio Show,' published on Monday, November 4.

"The man spoke on it, he witnessed it," Wack said, referencing a recent clip posted online from WiLD 94.1. "Google it, it's the whole interview. He said that that n***a [Shakur] was disrespecting Quincy Jones' daughter. Mike said, 'I watched that girl grow up' and flighted him. Whooped him. You think I'm capping?"

The radio host recalled rumors of Shakur, who was dating Kidada at the time of his death in September 1996, referred to her as a "b***h," causing the "Thriller" singer, who was allegedly present at the time, to confront the West Coast rapper. After hearing the "California Love" artist's reported disrespect towards Kidada, Jackson allegedly physically assaulted Shakur — with Jackson winning.

Jackson was a longtime friend and collaborator of Kidada's father Quincy Jones, who died on November 3, 2024. He was 91. Jones produced three of Jackson's most successful albums: 'Off the Wall' (1979), 'Thriller' (1982), and 'Bad' (1987).

Wack 100, who is also rapper The Game's manager, also dissed Shakur's street credibility, calling him a "studio gangster" in the explosive rant.

After one of the 'Geddy Radio Show' hosts compared Shakur to Ice Cube, Wack 100 expressed how he has "no respect for Tupac as a man."

"Rap music, yeah. As a man, I don't respect blood at all. Everything about that n***a is flawed," he added. When asked to change the subject, Wack 100 added: "I challenge anybody to have a Tupac conversation, I'ma send you home crying." He also accused Shakur of being a liar who rapped about "violating children."

He also described how he believes the late-rapper caused his own death.

"Everywhere you went, you turned into that. You's a f*****g follower, sheep a** [...]. Digital Underground, you got a f*****g Gumby with a f*****g butterfly s**t. Flower shirt on, dancing, next thing you know, you back to New York, baggy jeans and Timbs, with the Hip-Hop B-Boy. You come to L.A., now you sagging, talking about you a piru over here, but then cripping over there and got yourself smoked, playing."

The only person ever charged for the murder of Shakur remains in custody after his bail was denied earlier this year.

Reports indicate that a judge has once again denied Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Keith Davis, his request for bond, expressing concerns about the origins of the bail funds.

Wack 100 claimed he wanted to post Keefe D's bail as a "gift," dismissing rumors of financial motives. Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny issued the ruling, expressing suspicion about Wack 100's offer to cover 15% of Keefe D's $750,000 bond, saying, "I have a sense that things are trying to be covered up."

According to the 'Associated Press,' Wack 100 called the suspect "a monumental person in our community... especially the urban community" back in August 2024. He also cited the former gang leader is reportedly battling cancer.