A former instructor from Kanye West's Donda Academy is revealing alleged untold details about the climate at the rapper's controversial private school.

The ex-teacher, Cecilia Hailey — who is reportedly suing West for wrongful termination — spilled details on West's Ventura County, California, School during a sit down with the 'U.S. Sun,' where she claimed the rapper's school was reminiscent of a "zoo."

According to Hailey, pushback regarding the curriculum wasn't well-received, as she maintained she wouldn't encourage students to behave this way and that the teachings were "unacceptable."

"He did want the children to learn marching," Hailey stated, per the media outlet. ""He wanted all the children to be educated in how to carry a gun, how to shoot a gun."

She continued: "I'm like, 'Are you kidding me? I'm not having my third graders out learning how to shoot rifles, absolutely not.' It came up kinda early when I first got there, kinda wanting to know how I felt about the kids learning to march, and how I felt about the kids taking gun classes and rifle classes.

"And I'm thinking that is not gonna happen if I'm here, that's not acceptable, it's not necessary, and what does that have to do with education?" Hailey added.

The former teacher described West as "delusional," saying, "And I don't know what he's thinking. I don't know where he thinks children fit in this. We're not talking about adults here, we're talking about eight-year-olds, twelve-year-olds, 15-year-olds."

Another teacher, also listed in the legal filing, appears to back Hailey's account of an alleged chaotic learning environment, in addition to revealing an increase in bullying at the school which reportedly became a "serious" issue.

"He was going to teach the kids how to survive in the wilderness, hunting, camping, and how to load and shoot firearms," the second unnamed teacher claimed, per the media outlet.

"There was a lot of bullying," she said. "Kids were getting physical, they would fight...the bigger kids would fight the little kids. So you might have a fourth grader hitting on a kindergarten or a first grader. We had kids hiding under tables because they were afraid. It was mayhem, really."

The teachers also claimed that armed guards were present at the school, however, "the kids were not safe inside."