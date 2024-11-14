John Stamos recently took to social media to pen a heartfelt message to his beloved "brother" Dave Coulier after the latter revealed his "aggressive" diagnosis of stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 'Full House' alum shared his emotional journey during an appearance on 'TODAY' on Wednesday, November 13, maintaining that the journey has so far been a "roller coaster." Hours later, Stamos shared a supportive post for his close friend.

Regarding the shocking revelation, Coulier recalled to viewers "feeling like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you." That said, Stamos plans to be present every step of the way.

"My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier and I'll be by your side through it all," Stamos, 61, wrote the same day Coulier made his announcement. The loving post quickly gained attention on social media, prompting fans to send their well wishes.

The photo dump featured Coulier and Stamos in a warm embrace, taking casual pics, dancing in the streets, a night out at dinner, funny faces, and professional photos.

"He has a great support team and Bob watching over him! He's got this!" one fan wrote. "Uncle Joey and Uncle Jessie," another fan affectionately wrote. "I know how hard it is. My grandpa beat stage one pancreatic cancer 6 months ago. You got this Dave," another supported. "Sending healing prayers to @dcoulier," a fourth added.

'ENSTARZ' reported that his first sign of trouble came when he discovered a lump in his groin, prompting further testing that left him "on pins and needles" while waiting for results on whether the cancer had spread to vital organs, blood, or bones.

"I'm OK with whatever the news [is] going to be no matter how devastating," Coulier, 65, told his wife, Melissa. "I've had an incredible life. I've had the most amazing people in my life. This has been an extraordinary journey, and I'm OK if this is the end of the journey."

Dave Coulier announced on TODAY that he's been diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that starts in the lymphatic system.



He shares the first symptom that led to his diagnosis, how he's coping and more. pic.twitter.com/2MvxGITmsk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 13, 2024

Per reports, doctors were able to confirm the cancer hadn't spread beyond his lymphatic system. The actor went on to express that some days he feels "unbelievable" and other days he needs to lay down and "let this be what it's going to be."

Coulier expressed hope, adding that fortunately this type of cancer has a high curability rate. He is expected to complete six rounds of treatment by February 2025.

Fellow 'Full House' alum Candace Cameron Bure also sent a message of love and support to Coulier on her Instagram Stories.

She reposted a clip of Coulier's interview where he shared his diagnosis, with the overlaying text: "I love me some @dcoulier," with two heart emojis. "We praying through this journey with him & @melissacoulier and are with him every step of the way."