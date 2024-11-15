British TV star Davina McCall has revealed her diagnosis of a rare brain tumor, sharing the news in an emotional Instagram video posted on Friday, Nov. 15.

McCall, 57, disclosed that a benign colloid cyst was found during a routine health scan, which she initially thought she would pass without issue.

In the video, McCall explained that the tumor, measuring 14mm, is "big for the space" it occupies and must be removed to prevent complications. "It turned out I had a benign brain tumor called a colloid cyst, which is very rare," she said. "I realized that I have to get it taken out. If it grows... it would be bad." She further elaborated that the surgery, a craniotomy, involves draining and removing the cyst.

McCall's partner, hairstylist Michael Douglas, appeared alongside her in the video, offering updates on her behalf as she prepares for recovery. Jokingly, Douglas added, "I offered to do the operation myself to make sure it was done properly, but I wasn't allowed." On a more serious note, he assured fans, "She's in very good hands."

Reflecting on her emotions, McCall admitted to moments of worry but maintained a positive outlook. "It's been up and down, obviously. But I'm not worrying too much and I am in a good space," she said, expressing confidence in her surgical team. She added, "I'll see you on the other side."

McCall, a mother of three, is best known for her role as the host of 'Big Brother U.K.' and for her advocacy work on health-related topics, including co-authoring the book 'Menopausing: The Positive Roadmap to Your Second Spring.'

Read more: Isabella Strahan Celebrates 20th Birthday at Disneyland With Dad Michael Strahan Amid Cancer Battle

In a caption accompanying the video, Douglas wrote that McCall would be "off grid" during her recovery and encouraged fans to send supportive messages, which she would read when able. "The support of people is amazingly powerful," Douglas wrote, emphasizing her strong condition and care.

McCall ended her video by asking fans to "say a prayer for me" and thanking them for their support.