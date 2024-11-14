Two years ago, Steve McQueen, the Oscar-winning director of '12 Years a Slave,' was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In an interview with 'Deadline,' McQueen shared that he is now "fully recovered and fully functional." His revelation comes as he prepares to launch a new campaign for prostate cancer research and speak to U.K. lawmakers about the importance of early detection.

The esteemed director explained that his family history, including his father Philbert's death from prostate cancer in 2006, prompted him to undergo regular MRI screenings to monitor prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels. These scans detected a small tumor in its early stages, just before McQueen began filming his latest project, 'Blitz.'

"I delayed the shoot by two weeks and then had the procedure," McQueen said, emphasizing how early detection made a critical difference.

After undergoing surgery to remove the tumor, McQueen spent two days in the hospital and twelve days recovering at home.

Despite the seriousness of his diagnosis, McQueen chose to keep the news private, informing only his mother, sister, and a few close family members. "I really just wanted to get on with the job. And that's kind of like who I am. I'm a 'get on with it' kind of person," McQueen, 55, shared, adding that he continued working remotely during his recovery.

Reflecting on his experience, McQueen highlighted the life-saving impact of catching prostate cancer early. "The cancer's gone and that's down to early detection. Early detection means virtually a hundred percent success rate," he said. He now urges others to prioritize routine screenings, stressing that prostate cancer is highly survivable when identified early.

To promote awareness, McQueen has created a short film for his "Proactive for Your Prostate" campaign, which will launch later this month. His story aligns with that of musician Charlie Wilson, who has also advocated for regular screenings after his own prostate cancer diagnosis in 2008. Wilson once said, "I survived prostate cancer and I want all the fellas out there to know that early detection is the key to living a healthy life."

McQueen's openness about his journey serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of regular health checkups and proactive care.