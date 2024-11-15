Suge Knight has accused Diddy of even more shocking allegations in a recent interview.

During a new interview with Michael Franzese, the Death Row co-founder has now accused Diddy of molesting Usher. His accusations reveal that the alleged molestation was not a secret and that several of Diddy's associates knew about what allegedly happened to the "Burn" singer.

"Everybody knows what Puffy did. There's not one person that didn't know that Puffy was f*****g Usher," he claimed in the interview.

Knight claimed that the alleged abuse that Usher faced occurred when he was a teen.

"Usher spent the night with him and Puffy being in the same bed when they did an album," he alleged.

"They never put out one song at that time," Knight claimed.

This is not the only accusation that was made during the bombshell interview. Knight also claimed that Diddy molested Justin Bieber when he was a teen as well.

"It was the saddest thing in the world what they did to Justin Bieber [...] They had sex with him. I hate to say that because I really like Justin Bieber. I feel bad for Justin Bieber," he shared.

"He could have been bigger than Michael Jackson, but the question of the drugs and the stuff, what [Diddy] allowed these grown men to do to this little boy was unhealthy and f****d up. No grown men are supposed to be getting high and doing drugs and drinking with kids [...] He had grown men take Justin Bieber when he was young to a romantic vacation, showing pictures on Instagram with no women — nobody else but grown, successful men and this little kid [...] Not only is it a bad look, it's sad," Knight alleged.

This is not the first time that accusations of an odd relationship between Diddy and Bieber have surfaced. The rumors have reportedly affected the singer's mental health.

An insider recently told 'Radar Online' that Bieber is barely eating and Hailey Bieber fears that the current situation may take a toll on the "Yummy" singer. The outlet reports that Hailey has tried to get her husband into therapy.

Recently, Moses "Shyne" Barrow claimed that he had become the fall man for the 1999 New York City club shooting which saw him charged and Diddy walking away without any charges to his name. He was ultimately sentenced in 2001 on charges of first-degree assault, gun possession and reckless endangerment charges while Diddy was let off after previously being charged with gun possession and bribery.

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'