An enticing proposal landed on the desk of former boxing champion Mike Tyson.

According to TMZ, CamSoda, a website catering to adult content, has extended a generous offer of $250,000 to Tyson.

There has reportedly been a surge in interest following the recent exposure of Tyson's butt during a pre-fight interview before his bout with Paul last Friday. Fans are now eager to see him showcase his naked buttocks on their screens.

Offering a generous sum of $250,000, the website is eager to pay for the opportunity to feature the sight exclusively on their website.

Of course the one time it’s not buffering we see Mike Tyson’s ass #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/f10VKp4GSn — Lucas Lopes (@lucasgvls) November 16, 2024

The simple task required is for Tyson to expose his backside during a live webcam broadcast lasting just one hour.

According to VP Daryn Parker's offer letter seen by the outlet, "Now, I understand this offer may be a far cry from what you just raked in from the fight, but let's face it — maybe it's time to hang up the gloves."

"I think this offer is the perfect way to still get in front of people and perform in a different, less strenuous way."

The letter added, "Plus, you don't have to worry about anyone biting or going after your ears."

The outlet thinks Tyson probably won't accept the offer, especially since he turned down a $100,000 deal from the site back in 2020.