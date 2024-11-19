John Stamos is voicing his support for his long-time 'Full House' colleague, Dave Coulier, after Coulier publicly disclosed his cancer diagnosis. Coulier announced he has stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma during an appearance on 'TODAY,' describing the ordeal as a "roller coaster" on Wednesday, November 13.

On Monday, November 18, both Stamos and Coulier shared a series of images on Instagram. These pictures included Stamos donning a bald cap, a shot of him shaving Coulier's head, and another where Melissa Coulier, Dave's wife, kisses the top of his head.

"Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier," Stamos wrote in the post's caption.

"You're handling this with so much strength and positivity— it's inspiring. I know you're going to get through this, and I'm proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you (p.s. — @melissacoulier is the most wonderfulest — your true life line!)."

Despite the heartfelt sentiment, some commenters were critical of Stamos. One individual remarked, "What a shallow gesture! Couldn't even cut your hair off for your friend. And you made sure to post it on Instagram to get those likes too." Another added, "Uncle Jessie could never cut his hair." One more critique noted, "God bless Dave 🙏🏻 but is this really appropriate? A bald cap is showing solidarity? You can just take your cap off and be 'normal' again. When people take this route they actually shave their head. I can't help but feel that you're using Dave's diagnoses as a way to make yourself more likeable."

On the other hand, Stamos received an outpouring of positivity from others. One supporter commented, "Awwww this is so cute ... also, to anyone in the comments.. if Dave isn't offended by this, you shouldn't be either ☺️ and remember .. John is an actor and may need his hair for his JOB. This should be a space filled with positivity and hope.. take the negativity elsewhere."

Fellow 'Full House' alum Candace Cameron Bure chimed in with, "This is fantastic ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Earlier in November, Coulier revealed on 'TODAY' that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer affecting the lymphatic system. Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, Coulier expressed optimism, sharing that his curability rate exceeds 90% since the cancer hadn't spread to his bone marrow.

"It's very treatable," Coulier explained, adding that he was looking forward to reconnecting with Stamos after his second round of chemotherapy.

"We're going to have so many laughs. We're going to have so much fun," Coulier said. "I said, 'It could be 'Weekend at Bernie's' if I'm just out of it.' And (Stamos) said, 'That's OK. I'll carry you around.' "

On the morning show, Coulier, 65, reflected on the shocking moment he received his diagnosis.

"[I was] feeling like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you," he said. "You always hear about it happening to someone else." His first sign of trouble came when he discovered a lump in his groin, prompting further testing that left him "on pins and needles" as he awaited news about whether the cancer had spread to vital organs, blood, or bones.

During this uncertain time, Coulier shared the heartfelt conversation he had with his wife, Melissa.

"I'm OK with whatever the news [is] going to be no matter how devastating," he told her. "I've had an incredible life. I've had the most amazing people in my life. This has been an extraordinary journey, and I'm OK if this is the end of the journey."