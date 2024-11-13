Dave Coulier, beloved for his role as Joey Gladstone on 'Full House,' has revealed his diagnosis of stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The actor shared his emotional journey during an appearance on 'TODAY,' describing the ordeal as a "roller coaster" on Wednesday, November 13.

Coulier reflected on the shocking moment he received his diagnosis, saying, "[I was] feeling like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you. You always hear about it happening to someone else." His first sign of trouble came when he discovered a lump in his groin, prompting further testing that left him "on pins and needles" as he awaited news about whether the cancer had spread to vital organs, blood, or bones.

During this uncertain time, Coulier shared a heartfelt conversation with his wife, Melissa. "I'm OK with whatever the news [is] going to be no matter how devastating," he told her. "I've had an incredible life. I've had the most amazing people in my life. This has been an extraordinary journey, and I'm OK if this is the end of the journey." Doctors confirmed the cancer had not moved beyond his lymphatic system.

Now undergoing chemotherapy, Coulier admitted the treatment has been a challenge. "There [are] days where I feel unbelievable," he shared. "Then there's other days where ... I'm just going to lay down and let this be what it's going to be." His course of treatment consists of six rounds of chemotherapy over three-week intervals, which he is expected to complete by February 2025.

Despite the initial grim diagnosis, Coulier expressed hope, noting that the cancer has a high curability rate.

Married to Melissa since 2014, Coulier also has a 33-year-old son, Luc, from his previous marriage to Jane Modean.

My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave. — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022

Coulier's diagnosis comes nearly three years after the death of his 'Full House' co-star Bob Saget in 2022. Coulier honored his late friend with a touching tweet, saying, "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave." Fans now rally around Coulier as he faces his own health battle with strength and determination.