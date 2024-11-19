LisaRaye McCoy is making headlines for revisiting a dramatic chapter in her life involving Nicole Murphy and her ex-husband Michael Misick.

In a preview of her recent conversation with Carlos King, McCoy detailed the fallout with her former friend, accusing Murphy of having an affair with Misick during their marriage.

'The Players Club' actress revealed that upon discovering the alleged affair, she didn't hesitate to take action. McCoy claims she sent Murphy and Misick's "tape" as evidence directly to Murphy's then-boyfriend Michael Strahan.

"Did your ex ever sleep with one of your friends," King asked. "Celebrity friends? A lot of them?" King continued asking, after the actress nodded her head and answered, "Uh huh" to each question.

"She was at my bachelorette party... and at that time my mother told me then, 'You gotta watch that one there.' And she was right. She was dating Michael Strahan so I called him, let me send you a tape that I have, of proof. So I did," McCoy detailed.

"Friends don't do that nah! Where I come from, Southside of Chicago, that's an a*s whoopin'!," McCoy said.

While the exact timeline of the alleged affair remains unclear, McCoy's marriage to Misick ended in 2008 after two years of matrimony. Around the same time, Murphy and Strahan began dating, getting engaged in 2009. However, their relationship eventually ended in 2014 after five years together.

Social media erupted with reactions to McCoy's claims about Murphy and her ex-husband. Many praised McCoy's straightforwardness, with one user saying, "Lisa Raye Always Been Real 💯💯💯," and another adding, "She's really not one of them ones to play with lol."

Murphy faced sharp criticism, with comparisons to 'Soul Food's' character Faith, played by Gina RaVarra, who slept with her cousin's husband in the 1997 film.

"Nicole is the 'Cousin Faith' of Hollywood," one social media user insulted. Others highlighted her alleged history, saying, "Nicole Murphy did the same to Lela Rochon. Who's next????"