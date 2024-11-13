Michael Strahan, former NFL star and current TV host, has addressed the uproar over his actions during the national anthem one day before Veterans Day, explaining that his stance was unintentional and not meant as a political statement.

The controversy began during 'Fox NFL Sunday,' which was broadcast from Naval Base San Diego. Strahan stood among his cohosts as the "Star-Spangled Banner" played, but kept his hands folded in front of him while others placed their hand on their chests.

Furious Michael Strahan explodes when asked about Fox Sports national anthem controversy https://t.co/xxU9txcdss pic.twitter.com/NQkr4yffDk — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 12, 2024

In a video response posted on Instagram on Tuesday, November 12, the father of four addressed the backlash.

"I wanna address what happened this past weekend, and I feel like I need to address it, because it spilled over to the point where I'd get out of my car today, and I'm ambushed by a media outlet here at my house," he began.

He also emphasized that his decision to keep his hands folded stemmed from being deeply moved by the military personnel present.

"I was so in awe of the sailors that I didn't notice everyone else had their hands on their chests," Strahan explained. "By the time I realized, I didn't want to switch mid-song and look foolish."

"I didn't have my hand over my chest," he recalled. "Everyone thought, 'He's protesting, he's making a statement,' which is so far from the truth. I have nothing to protest. I have no statement to be made. The only statement that should be made and that I wanna make is that I love the military. I've always loved the military, and I will always love the military."

Strahan also highlighted his strong connection to the military having grown up on a base with family members who served in the armed forces. He dismissed claims of disrespect, stating his deep respect for the military was precisely why he was so engrossed in the moment.

During the video, he also addressed when a reporter confronted him outside of his New York City home. A visibly upset Strahan reacted strongly, warning, "Don't come to my house. Stop coming to my house!" Video footage showed a brief altercation before the reporter's phone was reportedly thrown into a bush.

The Houston, Texas, native admitted he was "not proud of the way [he] handled that whole situation," but hoped viewers would "understand" his perspective.

"You gotta protect your family, and you gotta protect your home, which is what I felt like I needed to do in that moment," he said.

Despite the backlash, Strahan, 52, has received public support from peers and fans. Fellow Fox analyst Jay Glazer and Army veteran Nate Boyer have publicly defended Strahan, with Boyer calling the criticism "ridiculous."

On social media, Strahan shared a heartfelt post honoring veterans, including his late father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr., who served in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division. "Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day," he wrote. Strahan reiterated his gratitude to the military for safeguarding the freedoms Americans enjoy.

Though some online have called for consequences, sources close to Strahan suggest no punitive actions are forthcoming, with many colleagues understanding his perspective and standing by him.