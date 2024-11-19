Jennifer Lopez's love life may be taking a new direction just months following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old singer and actress recently declared she wasn't looking to date anybody, but sources say she's been flirting with her bodyguard on outings in the UK.

Now RadarOnline claims Lopez, who divorced Affleck in August, has been flirting with her bodyguard. "Jen is not actively dating right now, but that doesn't mean she can't have fun," the source said. "She's flirting where it's safe to flirt and, of course, she's attracted to the guy, but mostly she knows that it will drive Ben crazy."

In 2022, Lopez wed Affleck, but their relationship was tested. Lopez, who recently opened up about her post-marital life on an Interview magazine cover, called the aftermath of her divorce "lonely, unfamiliar, scary" and mentioned that the way her relationship status was affecting her emotionally.

"Being in a relationship doesn't define me," she said. "You have to be healthy. You have to be complete if you want something that's more complete."

Since their divorce, Affleck has also weighed in on Lopez, calling her "incredible" in the film Unstoppable, in which Lopez portrays Judy, the mother of wrestler Anthony Robles. Affleck was a producer of the film.

Being married four times—Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony—has turned off some of her beaux. And according to a source, Lopez has made it clear to any man who wants to date her that he had better be ready to deal with the baggage.

"Every man who sees her coming now runs in the other direction," the insider said. "She's trying to control the narrative to make it look like she's the victim—which is getting harder for anybody to swallow."

Through the ups and downs of her love life, Lopez is now trying to focus on herself and becoming more independent since her recent experiences.