Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing new allegations after notes seized from his jail cell reportedly revealed attempts to influence his legal case.

According to 'NBC News,' documents retrieved during a search of Diddy's cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn allegedly included instructions to a family member to find "dirt" on his accusers. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik stated in court, "A witness was paid off and finding dirt on two different victims is not a privilege."

Diddy's lawyers argued the search violated his rights, claiming the notes were protected under attorney-client privilege. Marc Agnifilo, Diddy's lawyer, said, "Every page from the stack is subject to the attorney-client privilege."

The prosecution accused Combs, 55, of attempting to influence witnesses while detained on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Despite the defense's objections, the court retained the seized notes while both sides prepare briefs for further proceedings.

Diddy remains in custody, awaiting his next bail hearing on November 22.

Diddy is also now facing two additional lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, with claims coming from both a woman and a man. Both individuals allege they were drugged — a common thread among accusations against the music mogul.

Tony Buzbee, an attorney from Texas who represents over 120 alleged victims of Diddy, has filed the lawsuits against the founder of Bad Boy Records.

In the first case, a Maryland woman, identified as Jane Doe, claims that in 2001, at the age of 18, she was assaulted by Diddy outside a Halloween party in New York City. According to legal documents obtained by 'TMZ,' Jane Doe alleges that one of Diddy's security guards led her to a black limousine where Diddy and six other men were waiting.

She claims she was handed a drink that caused her to feel disoriented. Jane Doe accuses Diddy of forcing her to perform oral sex on all the men in the vehicle, including himself, while calling her derogatory names and spraying her with champagne. She alleges she was only allowed to leave after complying with his demands.

The second lawsuit, also obtained by 'TMZ,' involves a man from Florida who is suing under the name John Doe. He alleges that he was invited to an after-party at a residence in Miami by one of Diddy's associates.

According to John Doe, he was given a drink laced with drugs, causing him to lose consciousness intermittently. He claims he woke up experiencing severe pain in his rectum and discovered his clothing was missing. Turning around, he allegedly saw Diddy attempting to penetrate him while smiling and making sexually explicit comments. He says he was too incapacitated by the drugs to resist.

John Doe recalls waking up naked the following day, being given his clothes, and escorted out of the house before being dropped off at the nightclub where the evening began.

Both accusers are seeking damages from Diddy.