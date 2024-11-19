Footage of a party Diddy threw for fellow rapper Meek Mill has resurfaced amid Diddy's legal troubles.

The Daily Mail reports that the party was held at a Parisian Palace in Las Vegas that Diddy had rented for $25,000. After the party was over, the property manager, Jason Haight, claims that he was left with a brutal mess to clean up in the wake of the chaos that was the party.

"There were broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder, razor blades by the hundreds, lubricant on the dressers and marble floors," he told the outlet.

Haight went on to say that he also "found panties, bras, and even two iPhones in the bushes behind the bowling alley."

In the footage obtained by The Daily Mail, other rappers that were seen in the video are Lil Durk and French Montana. It also shows barely dressed women as well as people eating sushi off of a naked woman.

During the video, both Meek and Diddy gave a speech to the people that came to the party. They also were seen laughing with one another during the party.

Haight alleges that he was contacted by Diddy's assistant who then relayed specific requirements that were needed from the property manager for their stay.

"They requested that all interior bedroom door locks were to be ordered new and left unopened for their arrival for security purposes as they would need to supervise the installation," he told the news outlet.

"And both keys were to be given to Mr. Combs directly and nobody else," he added.

Haight claimed that they agreed to 850 guests but that 900 showed up for the party and that the guests that did show up participated in "drug-fueled festivities" with Diddy being described as "wasted."

Haight said the party concluded around 3 a.m. and said that there was "rampant" cocaine use all over the $7.5. million property.

"I thought it was powdered sugar everywhere," he claimed before saying that he collected "around half an ounce of cocaine" from the residence.

The news comes as Meek has been a strong denier of his relationship with Diddy.

The Diddy and Meek rumors started when a lawsuit by music producer Rodney Jones against Diddy claimed that Diddy had a sexual relationship with "a Philadelphia rapper who has previously been in a relationship with Nicki Minaj."

This led fans to speculate that it was Meek who had the relationship with Diddy. He is from Philadelphia and did date Minaj from 2015-2017, however, he has always denied the Diddy claims.

After the allegations were made public, Meek hit back on social media and offered anyone $100,000 to prove why his name is linked to Diddy.

I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to “Diddy” Case…. I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving “meek” anything to do with buddy! “Something not right” — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 23, 2024

"I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to 'Diddy' Case.... I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving 'meek' anything to do with buddy! 'Something not right,'" he said on X.

Mill offered a reward up to $1 million to those who can prove that he had a relationship with Diddy.

"I will personally give you a million dollars if these stories add up in anything weird beyond trench/hood level ... it's 2 things we can't do in the trenches ... it's no way yall know what type of man I am #cybertruck at 12 tap in lil buddy!" he said.

Diddy remains behind bars in New York on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He is next due in court in May of 2025. His son, Justin Combs, has also reacted to Meek's denial of a relationship with Diddy.

I will personally give you a million dollars if these stories add up in anything weird beyond trench/hood level … it’s 2 things we can’t do in the trenches … it’s no way yall know what type of man I am #cybertruck at 12 tap in lil buddy! https://t.co/aKUeFnPGP5 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 20, 2024

"Smh," he commented in response to Meek's comments where Meek said "No Diddy Gang, Meek Milly in real life -- don't ever disrespect me, ya heard?"

