Meek Mill has publicly addressed the 2014 birthday party allegations surrounding a celebration hosted by Diddy in his honor.

The claims, detailed in a Daily Mail article, describe a chaotic aftermath at the Parisian Palace in Las Vegas, where the event took place. Property manager Jason Haight claimed to have found broken alcohol bottles, used condoms, bloodstained bedding, razor blades and lubricant scattered across the property.

Haight also reported discovering panties, bras and two discarded iPhones in bushes near the venue's bowling alley. Video footage, reportedly obtained by The Daily Mail, showed attendees -- including rappers Lil Durk and French Montana -- enjoying sushi served on a nude woman.

In response, Meek took to X to challenge the allegations, questioning the credibility of the sources behind the claims.

They putting black men in jail off stories … I wish puff well he’s a black man I hope he didn’t do most of that shit they saying he did …. Why yall so scared to talk yall must got shit In closet! My past the streets it’s nothing to hide! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 20, 2024

"They putting black men in jail off stories ... I wish puff well he's a black man I hope he didn't do most of that s**t they saying he did .... Why y'all so scared to talk y'all must got sh-t In closet! My past the streets it's nothing to hide!" his rant began.

Meek also accused the media of orchestrating a smear campaign.

why nobody looking at the fact of who we consuming this news from …. I went to chat gpt none of these people are even Americans and not close to the black party These weak ass stories this wasn’t even puff party . It’s not nothing to be quiet about if you’re smart! pic.twitter.com/GOXKZDRe7g — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 20, 2024

"Why nobody looking at the fact of who we consuming this news from .... I went to chat gpt none of these people are even Americans and not close to the black party These weak a-s stories this wasn't even puff party . It's not nothing to be quiet about if you're smart!" Meek said in a separate post.

Meek then brought Tupac into the conversation.

I see how pac got like that! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 20, 2024

"I see how pac got like that!" he added.

The "Dreams and Nightmares" emcee is seemingly changing his tune about Diddy. The rap star appeared to be in the streets of New York City when a fan approached him recording on his phone, prompting the Philly native to use the opportunity to further separate himself from disgraced musician, in a video posted on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Meek Mill — real name Robert Rihmeek Williams— was spotted wearing a black snapback, a textured bomber jacket, a black tee, and blue jeans, alongside the fan who appeared to be happy to catch the rapper by surprise. "We outside," the fan teased the viewers in the video.

"You already know how we playing out [here], this real life," Mill, 37, said to the camera. "Yeah, no Diddy gang Meek Milly in real life, don't ever disrespect me, you heard?"

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'