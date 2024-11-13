Meek Mill is back making headlines once again after standing firm against Sean "Diddy" Combs in a recent viral video with a fan.

The rap star appeared to be in the streets of New York City when a fan approached him recording on his phone, prompting the Philly native to use the opportunity to further separate himself from disgraced musician.

Meek Mill — real name Robert Rihmeek Williams— was spotted wearing a black snapback, a textured bomber jacket, a black tee, and blue jeans, alongside the fan who appeared to be happy to catch the rapper by surprise.

"We outside," the fan teased the viewers in the video.

"You already know how we playing out [here], this real life," Mill, 37, said to the camera. "Yeah, no Diddy gang Meek Milly in real life, don't ever disrespect me, you heard?" the rapper stated.

The "Ima Boss" rapper popped his collar one time before turning around and heading towards the back of his vehicle — which appears to be the same two-tone Mercedes Maybach he flaunted alongside Gillie Da' Kid months back.

Fans don't forget a thing on the internet, as it seems they simply aren't buying the musician's sudden anti-Diddy rhetoric, with one asking: "Ok but wasn't you just daddy's baby?? Oooh Ok!!"

"Dont back track now meek.. you let that grown man call you 'daddy' multiple times," another fan poked. "How you turn on yo man that quick? He only been locked up for 2 or 3 months! Sheesh!!" a third asked. "Lmfaooooooo the way he mentions diddy is wild," another teased regarding the fact that nobody even asked.

This wouldn't be the first time the rapper attempted to publicly mind his business amid the harrowing allegations against the fallen Bad Boy Entertainment tycoon.

'ENSTARZ' reported when Meek Mill posted a cryptic tweet following Diddy's arrest in September, essentially letting fans know he's staying out of the way. "In other news.... I bought a farm the other day," he stated simply via Twitter, now X, one day after Diddy, 55, was arrested.

In other news…. I bought a farm the other day — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 18, 2024

Fans claim his attempt to stay out of the mess comes after Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy, where Rod alleged that Diddy had an intimate relationship with "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."

Since that time, the "Blessed Up" rapper has been the butt of many jokes online, many of which he's ignored on social media.

"'THE FARM' [...] PLEASE YOU ON THEM TAPES," one suspicious fan wrote. "49 acres to hide baby oil is crazy lol," a second fan poked. "Where? On broke back mountain?" a third quipped. Meek Mill's tweet appears to stand as one of his highest viewed posts to date, raking in a whopping 13 million views.

Disgraced rap star Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently behind bars in a Brooklyn facility awaiting trial, which is set to take place May of 2025.

Diddy remains innocent until proven guilty, and has plead not guilty.