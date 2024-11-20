Pamela Hayden, the voice behind beloved 'Simpsons' characters like Milhouse Van Houten and Jimbo Jones, is stepping away from the show after an incredible 35-year run.

Hayden's final performance will air on Sunday, November 24, in the special episode 'Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes.'

Over the years, Hayden has brought life to many of Springfield's residents, including Rod Flanders, Sarah Wiggum, and Janey Powell, alongside her iconic portrayal of Milhouse and Jimbo.

Confirming her retirement with an Instagram comment on Wednesday, November 20, Hayden reflected on her journey with the show.

"The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons?......not easily. It's been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others."

Milhouse, who first appeared in a 1989 Butterfinger commercial, was named after former U.S. President Richard Milhous Nixon. Matt Groening, the show's creator, shared, "Bart needed someone to talk to in the school cafeteria."

"We named him Milhouse because that was the most unfortunate name a kid could have. Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield," he added. "She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her."

Executive producer Al Jean lightheartedly added, "Most of the writers are more like Milhouse than Bart," explaining the character's enduring popularity in the writers' room. Fellow executive producer James L. Brooks praised Hayden, calling her "a model for having a great spirit for every cast she has been a part of. We will miss her."

As she bids farewell, Hayden shared her fondness for her most famous role, saying, "I'll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses."

With Hayden's departure, 'The Simpsons,' created by Groening and produced by Gracie Films in association with 20th Television Animation, will begin casting replacements for her characters as it continues its legendary run.