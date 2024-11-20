Selena Gomez's rise from child star to Hollywood heavyweight hasn't always been a cakewalk. Despite her A-list status, she still fights tooth and nail to land auditions without succumbing to being typecast. Her secret weapon? Stealth mode.

"If they think I'm too young or not the right fit, we don't tell them it's me auditioning," Gomez told 'The Hollywood Reporter' in a new interview When casting directors give her the cold shoulder, she sends in tapes incognito or has her managers pitch her as a mystery client.

It's a dance Gomez knows all too well, but she's not bitter about it.

"It's the position I have, and it's OK," she shrugged. "It just means I'm going to continue to do things that are hopefully compelling and different."

From "Barney & Friends" to "Wizards of Waverly Place," Gomez has often been pigeonholed as the soft-spoken underdog. But she's not content to stay in that box. She'd much rather prove her range and what she's capable of.

"I love those movies, but I have goals of wanting to work with specific people," she explained. "Whenever those opportunities arise, I'll put myself in that room, no matter what it takes."

With an Emmy nod for 'Only Murders in the Building' and buzz for her turn in the film 'Emilia Pérez,' Gomez is staying the course in terms of finding new and interesting movies and TV shows to tackle.

"I've been very strategic and trying my hardest to pick projects that are going to be compelling and not necessarily what people would envision me doing," she said. "That's something I get a high off of."

The actress still pursues her music career on the side as well, so she has plenty of avenues to prove herself, including a makeup line in the form of Rare Beauty.