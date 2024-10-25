Selena Gomez experienced a small, humorous slip up during her speech at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 24.

The event, held at Nya Studios West, gathered a few hundred guests to support Gomez's charity, which partners with Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services (DHMS) to combat youth suicide. Looking radiant and confident as she addressed the audience, Gomez seemed completely in her element — until an innocent mistake caused an unexpected laugh.

#SelenaGomez made a tiny #Diddy-related slip during a speech at her L.A. charity event Thursday night 😱 Read the full #exclusive: https://t.co/twPeRl8PRO pic.twitter.com/4EpQ9eWIVJ — TMZ (@TMZ) October 25, 2024

As she introduced DHMS's executive director, Lyn Morris, Gomez unintentionally said "Diddy" instead of "Didi." The crowd immediately caught onto the error, their laughter filling the room. The 32-year-old, realizing her mistake, cracked a smile and quickly corrected herself, adding, "I really am sorry." Despite the slip, she graciously invited Morris and another DHMS executive to join her on stage, greeting each other warmly with hugs.

The brief mention of Diddy, 54, could not have come at a more ironic time, as the music mogul had recently made headlines for serious legal issues. In September, he was arrested on federal charges that included racketeering and sex trafficking, charges to which he pleaded not guilty. Following his indictment, Diddy was denied bail multiple times and remains in custody.

Once the moment passed, the charity event continued as planned, with the "Ice Cream" singer and her team seamlessly shifting the focus back to the cause at hand. The lighthearted slip provided an unexpected moment of levity, and with her quick recovery, Gomez demonstrated her charm and poise, keeping the event on track.