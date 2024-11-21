Juice WRLD fans aren't impressed by the cover art of the late rapper's posthumous album, "The Party Never Ends."

The design surfaced via the beloved game Fortnite as part of its Chapter 2 Remix update, per 'The Jasmine Brand.' Despite the release of the highly anticipated project, the artwork is being slammed by fans.

The "Takashi Murakami-inspired" artwork is being dragged by fans who are boldly calling the art "ugly," although some seem to be on the fence, saying the musician may have appreciated the abstract design.

"Looks like they melted Kanye's "Graduation," one fan wrote in an Instagram repost of the art obtained by 'TJB.' "I genuinely think he would like this tbh," a second commented. "Facts!!!! Cover is trash," another exclaimed.

"For him to be dead and gone and immature as people be worried about a cover is crazy to me. Listen to album and shut up. Worried about the wrong thing," a fifth responded.

Although the cover art has seemingly disappointed many, its lead single, "AGATS2 (Insecure)" — a remix of his track "All Girls Are The Same" featuring rap star Nicki Minaj — has received positive reviews from fans.

Juice WRLD — real name Jarad Anthony Higgins — emerged on the scene as a leading figure in the genre of Black artists creating emo rap, which first took off in the SoundCloud community before gaining mainstream attention in the 2010s.

The rapper passed away in December of 2019, although the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office did not initially determine the cause of death. On January 22, 2020 it was announced that he died from lethal levels of oxycodone and codeine.

The full release of the album is set to release on November 29.